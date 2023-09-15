India’s overall exports estimated to be 60.87 Billion dollars for August 2023

AMN

India’s overall exports are estimated to be 60.87 Billion dollars for the last month. The country’s Engineering Goods exports have recorded a growth of 7.73 percent during the period as compared to the same month last year.

It now stands at 9.05 billion dollars. Smartphone exports also registered a 99.54 percent growth during the April-July period this year at 4673.37 million dollars. Drugs and Pharma exports continued to grow at 4.53 percent in the last month and at 15.74 percent between April and August. The Government data also shows that the trade deficit has decreased to 11.63 billion dollars in the last month as compared to 13.58 billion dollars in the last year same period.