Jupiter Hospital share price opens at 32.4% premium on NSE

BIZ DESK

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals shares made a good entry into the listed space on today, September 18. The stock of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals—which operates a chain of multi-specialty hospitals—debuted at Rs 960 apiece on BSE, marking a premium of Rs 225, or 30.6 per cent, over the upper end of the price band of the company’s IPO. Jupiter Life Line shares began their journey on NSE at Rs 973 apiece—a premium of Rs 238 or 32.4 per cent.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, and closed on Friday, September 8. Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO was subscribed 63.72 times on day 3. Jupiter IPO was subscribed 87% on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 3.30 times on day 2. Jupiter Life Line IPO price band has been fixed at ₹695-735 per share.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO is made up of fresh issue of 73.74 lakh shares that totals to ₹542 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 44.5 lakh shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹869.08 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Devang Vasantlal Gandhi, and Neeta Gandhi. Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO total issue size is ₹869.08 crores.