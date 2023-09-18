Vodafone Idea shares plunge, company denies sale to US telecom majors

AMN

Vodafone Idea has denied reports of US telecom majors in race to acquire the Indian telecom major

Vodafone Idea share price today opened with upsiee gap but soon witnessed heavy sell off and hit intraday low of ₹11040 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 2.50 per cent dip against its Friday close of ₹11.70 apiece on NSE. However, the Indian telecom major witnessed some buying at its intraday low and pared some of its early morning losses.

11.25quote value High-0.45( -3.85 %)