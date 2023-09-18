Tata Steel shares hit 52-week high

BIZ DESK

AT NSE Tata Steel shares surge over 2 per cent in the opening deals on Monday, September 18, to clock a fresh 52-week high of Rs 135 apiece on the NSE, surpassing an earlier peak of Rs 133.15 touched on September 14.

The stock rises after the United Kingdom announced a joint investment package with Tata Steel worth 1.25 billion pounds last week, including a government grant of 500 million pounds for the country’s largest steelworks in Wales that will help protect thousands of jobs and boost the British economy