Share of renewable energy in total power generation will rise to 65% by 2030: R K Singh

AMN

Union Power Minister R K Singh today said the share of renewable energy in the total power generation in the country will rise to 65 percent by the year 2030. Stating that the power generation will rise to over 8 lakh MWs by the year, he said the share of fissile-based energy will come down though the quantum of generation of power goes up.

Addressing the media conference after a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament Members in Hyderabad, the Power Minister categorically denied all allegations about fitting meters to water motors of farmers. He clarified that there is no proposal for fitting meters to the motors of farmers and said if somebody is saying it, they are not speaking the truth. He added that the distribution of power is dependent on state governments. He also ruled out privatisation of power generation and said several new projects are coming up under PSUs including in Telangana. In replying to a question, the Minister also informed that two NTPC units will be commissioned by December this year in Telangana while two more units are awaiting approvals from the State. He also said Telangana has sanctioned funds to the tune of over one lakh 37 thousand crore rupees under Rural Electrification and over one lakh 10 thousand crore rupees loans through PSUs during the past ten years.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is present in the conference said the people of the State are being misled over the 24-hour free electricity supply.

