Automobile Industry increased three fold in last nine years: Gadkari

Staff Reporter

Union Road, Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the size of the Automobile Industry has increased from 4.5 lakh crore rupees to 12.5 lakh crore rupees in the last nine years.

Addressing the 63rd Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, ACMA annual session in New Delhi, Mr Gadkari said, the automobile industry has played a significant role in propelling India into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. He said, the Government is committed to the growth of the Automobile Industry.

Expressing concern over the increased import of fossil fuel, Mr Gadkari emphasised finding out solution for clean energy.

