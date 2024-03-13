India’s Industrial Production grows by 3.8% in January 2024



QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2024 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

For the month of January 2024, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 153.0. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of January 2024 stand at 144.1, 150.1 and 197.1 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 154.2 for Primary Goods, 109.2 for Capital Goods, 163.0 for Intermediate Goods and 185.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of January 2024. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 120.7 and 163.9 respectively for the month of January 2024.

Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of January 2024 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of January 2024, the indices for December 2023 have undergone the first revision and those for October 2023 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for January 2024, the first revision for December 2023 and the final revision for October 2023 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 93 percent, 95 percent and 95 percent respectively.

Release of the Index for February 2024 will be on Friday, 12th April 2024.

Note: –

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL (Base: 2011-12=100) MonthMiningManufacturingElectricityGeneral(14.372472)(77.63321)(7.994318)(100)2022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-24Apr116.6122.6131.6138.8194.5192.3134.5140.7May120.4128.1134.6143.1199.9201.6137.8145.6Jun113.7122.3136.8141.6196.9205.2138.3143.9Jul101.1111.9135.0142.1188.9204.0134.4142.7Aug99.6111.9131.3144.4191.3220.5131.5145.8Sep100.0111.5134.6141.5187.4205.9133.8142.3Oct112.6127.4128.5142.1169.3203.8129.5144.9Nov122.7131.3137.5139.2166.7176.3137.7141.0Dec132.6139.5144.9151.4179.4181.6145.9152.1Jan*136.1144.1145.5150.1186.6197.1147.4153.0Feb129.2 137.6 174.0 139.3 Mar154.2 147.5 188.0 151.7 Average Apr-Jan115.5125.1136.0143.4186.1198.8137.1145.2 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# Jan*9.05.94.53.212.75.65.83.8 Apr-Jan5.88.34.95.410.16.85.55.9 * Figures for Jan’24 are Quick Estimates. NOTE: Indices for the months of Oct’23 and Dec’23 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Industrycode Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth # Jan’23 Jan’24* Apr-Jan* Jan’24* Apr-Jan* 2022-23 2023-24 2023-24 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 158.0 157.1 129.5 131.6 -0.6 1.6 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 104.3 114.0 103.8 108.8 9.3 4.8 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 92.4 85.6 88.7 81.8 -7.4 -7.8 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 107.9 111.2 107.8 108.2 3.1 0.4 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 120.1 118.2 127.3 105.0 -1.6 -17.5 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 99.4 99.9 95.1 94.8 0.5 -0.3 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 93.2 97.1 105.1 96.7 4.2 -8.0 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 84.3 79.0 83.1 79.2 -6.3 -4.7 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 88.5 90.6 91.1 89.4 2.4 -1.9 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 137.6 134.6 126.9 132.2 -2.2 4.2 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 130.2 128.3 129.9 127.4 -1.5 -1.9 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 243.9 244.0 217.0 236.7 0.0 9.1 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 105.3 111.6 104.5 108.1 6.0 3.4 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 143.2 149.1 133.4 141.8 4.1 6.3 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 210.8 223.1 189.3 211.8 5.8 11.9 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 81.4 98.8 84.5 90.5 21.4 7.1 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 130.7 115.1 138.8 119.4 -11.9 -14.0 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 105.4 108.0 98.1 104.2 2.5 6.2 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 113.0 117.0 110.5 118.7 3.5 7.4 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 118.2 139.5 113.5 126.9 18.0 11.8 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 119.3 149.5 126.7 141.5 25.3 11.7 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 173.0 199.2 206.5 179.0 15.1 -13.3 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 82.1 76.7 90.1 85.6 -6.6 -5.0 05 Mining 14.3725 136.1 144.1 115.5 125.1 5.9 8.3 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 145.5 150.1 136.0 143.4 3.2 5.4 35 Electricity 7.9943 186.6 197.1 186.1 198.8 5.6 6.8 General Index 100.00 147.4 153.0 137.1 145.2 3.8 5.9 * Figures for Jan’24 are Quick Estimates. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED (Base :2011-12=100) Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199) 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 Apr 139.5 142.2 88.5 92.4 149.5 152.0 149.7 169.8 110.7 108.1 138.9 154.7 May 144.7 149.9 94.9 102.6 151.7 156.9 153.3 173.2 113.9 115.6 137.5 149.8 Jun 139.3 146.7 104.4 107.4 146.6 154.2 150.8 170.9 125.3 116.8 145.9 146.7 Jul 131.7 141.8 97.1 102.1 149.0 153.8 151.3 170.3 121.4 117.0 141.7 153.5 Aug 129.4 145.4 95.0 107.4 146.6 157.4 152.8 176.8 116.2 123.2 134.9 148.3 Sep 128.5 138.8 103.9 112.6 145.3 154.2 156.9 172.8 123.8 125.0 138.9 142.6 Oct 131.2 146.1 87.2 106.1 143.8 157.5 156.2 175.9 106.1 123.0 130.3 142.4 Nov 132.6 143.9 99.1 98.0 146.3 150.9 161.7 164.4 111.9 105.8 162.7 157.4 Dec 145.0 151.9 100.1 103.7 154.1 160.1 170.9 179.7 108.8 114.6 174.4 178.6 Jan* 149.9 154.2 104.9 109.2 155.6 163.0 176.9 185.0 108.8 120.7 164.4 163.9 Feb 139.9 104.9 145.1 165.7 108.3 154.8 Mar 158.3 123.0 159.4 181.7 118.6 147.5 Average Apr-Jan 137.2 146.1 97.5 104.2 148.9 156.0 158.1 173.9 114.7 117.0 147.0 153.8 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# Jan* 9.8 2.9 10.5 4.1 1.4 4.8 11.3 4.6 -8.2 10.9 6.5 -0.3 Apr-Jan 8.0 6.5 13.5 6.9 4.3 4.8 8.5 10.0 2.1 2.0 -0.2 4.6 * Figures for Jan’24 are Quick Estimates. NOTE: Indices for the months of Oct’23 and Dec’23 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Indcode Description Weight Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 Oct-23 Nov-23 Dec-23 Jan-24 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 146.8 147.2 137.8 123.2 113.6 121.6 123.9 114.6 123.5 141.3 159.4 157.1 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 104.4 123.5 109.2 124.1 125.0 109.4 103.4 101.6 99.6 100.7 101.2 114.0 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 77.9 95.5 67.1 83.7 93.8 71.8 81.4 89.8 82.7 79.3 82.3 85.6 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 102.0 110.2 105.6 107.4 107.8 108.5 107.1 108.4 110.2 103.1 112.4 111.2 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 129.1 133.1 92.1 112.2 120.1 103.9 97.8 102.4 97.8 92.9 112.8 118.2 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 94.9 106.2 97.7 101.1 103.4 95.1 92.4 91.8 91.1 79.0 96.3 99.9 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 95.1 108.1 89.4 98.7 98.0 98.4 98.5 108.1 93.7 87.6 97.6 97.1 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 75.1 83.1 79.8 77.9 81.3 82.1 82.3 78.5 78.5 74.7 78.0 79.0 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 84.3 91.7 88.6 88.7 88.7 89.0 91.0 87.5 87.0 86.7 95.8 90.6 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 126.0 141.1 129.1 138.0 133.5 131.9 131.7 122.4 125.7 133.1 141.9 134.6 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 122.8 130.1 126.6 133.8 130.5 128.6 126.8 123.6 126.5 119.6 129.7 128.3 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 229.3 194.7 237.0 227.9 225.3 244.5 225.9 220.1 212.8 244.6 284.5 244.0 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 98.8 110.2 106.3 112.7 106.5 107.7 108.5 106.5 109.0 105.2 107.0 111.6 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 136.8 152.8 146.7 148.4 149.5 134.0 142.5 132.8 140.5 127.7 147.2 149.1 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 195.4 214.0 201.9 206.3 203.4 209.4 217.4 213.6 217.2 206.5 218.7 223.1 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 83.7 95.4 76.4 87.1 86.7 83.8 100.0 97.1 92.8 81.7 100.6 98.8 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 123.8 134.1 111.5 115.1 121.9 118.6 131.4 149.4 123.1 96.5 111.6 115.1 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 101.6 108.7 106.6 106.6 103.5 102.5 108.6 108.0 94.8 89.0 114.6 108.0 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 115.5 141.3 107.7 116.2 123.7 119.9 126.3 127.0 123.3 109.4 116.3 117.0 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 116.8 122.4 112.9 126.1 123.6 129.5 128.6 130.5 135.7 124.4 117.9 139.5 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 117.2 139.2 119.5 131.2 140.6 123.5 145.9 166.0 157.2 144.5 137.2 149.5 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 173.3 210.9 144.7 179.9 183.0 190.6 189.5 185.1 176.8 144.3 196.4 199.2 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 81.6 108.5 87.8 79.2 85.6 97.1 94.6 96.7 103.7 65.8 68.9 76.7 5 Mining 14.3725 129.2 154.2 122.6 128.1 122.3 111.9 111.9 111.5 127.4 131.3 139.5 144.1 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 137.6 147.5 138.8 143.1 141.6 142.1 144.4 141.5 142.1 139.2 151.4 150.1 35 Electricity 7.9943 174.0 188.0 192.3 201.6 205.2 204.0 220.5 205.9 203.8 176.3 181.6 197.1 General Index 100.00 139.3 151.7 140.7 145.6 143.9 142.7 145.8 142.3 144.9 141.0 152.1 153.0 Note: The figures for Nov’23, Dec’23 and Jan’24 are provisional

The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020