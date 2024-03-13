FreeCurrencyRates.com

India’s Industrial Production grows by 3.8% in January 2024

QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY 2024 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

For the month of January 2024, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 153.0. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of January 2024 stand at 144.1, 150.1 and 197.1 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 154.2 for Primary Goods, 109.2 for Capital Goods, 163.0 for Intermediate Goods and 185.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of January 2024. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 120.7 and 163.9 respectively for the month of January 2024.

Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of January 2024 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of January 2024, the indices for December 2023 have undergone the first revision and those for October 2023 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for January 2024, the first revision for December 2023 and the final revision for October 2023 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 93 percent, 95 percent and 95 percent respectively.

Release of the Index for February 2024 will be on Friday, 12th April 2024.

Note: –

  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry –http://www.mospi.gov.in
  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at:
https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi
STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base: 2011-12=100)
MonthMiningManufacturingElectricityGeneral(14.372472)(77.63321)(7.994318)(100)2022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-24Apr116.6122.6131.6138.8194.5192.3134.5140.7May120.4128.1134.6143.1199.9201.6137.8145.6Jun113.7122.3136.8141.6196.9205.2138.3143.9Jul101.1111.9135.0142.1188.9204.0134.4142.7Aug99.6111.9131.3144.4191.3220.5131.5145.8Sep100.0111.5134.6141.5187.4205.9133.8142.3Oct112.6127.4128.5142.1169.3203.8129.5144.9Nov122.7131.3137.5139.2166.7176.3137.7141.0Dec132.6139.5144.9151.4179.4181.6145.9152.1Jan*136.1144.1145.5150.1186.6197.1147.4153.0Feb129.2 137.6 174.0 139.3 Mar154.2 147.5 188.0 151.7 Average                 Apr-Jan115.5125.1136.0143.4186.1198.8137.1145.2         Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#             Jan*9.05.94.53.212.75.65.83.8         Apr-Jan5.88.34.95.410.16.85.55.9          
* Figures for Jan’24 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE: Indices for the months of Oct’23 and Dec’23 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
            STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) 
(Base: 2011-12=100) 
IndustrycodeDescriptionWeightIndexCumulative IndexPercentage growth #
  Jan’23Jan’24*Apr-Jan*Jan’24*Apr-Jan*
     2022-232023-24 2023-24
10Manufacture of food products5.3025158.0157.1129.5131.6-0.61.6
11Manufacture of beverages1.0354104.3114.0103.8108.89.34.8
12Manufacture of tobacco products0.798592.485.688.781.8-7.4-7.8
13Manufacture of textiles3.2913107.9111.2107.8108.23.10.4
14Manufacture of wearing apparel1.3225120.1118.2127.3105.0-1.6-17.5
15Manufacture of leather and related products0.502199.499.995.194.80.5-0.3
16Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials0.193093.297.1105.196.74.2-8.0
17Manufacture of paper and paper products0.872484.379.083.179.2-6.3-4.7
18Printing and reproduction of recorded media0.679888.590.691.189.42.4-1.9
19Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products11.7749137.6134.6126.9132.2-2.24.2
20Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products7.8730130.2128.3129.9127.4-1.5-1.9
21Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products4.9810243.9244.0217.0236.70.09.1
22Manufacture of rubber and plastics products2.4222105.3111.6104.5108.16.03.4
23Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products4.0853143.2149.1133.4141.84.16.3
24Manufacture of basic metals12.8043210.8223.1189.3211.85.811.9
25Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment2.654981.498.884.590.521.47.1
26Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products1.5704130.7115.1138.8119.4-11.9-14.0
27Manufacture of electrical equipment2.9983105.4108.098.1104.22.56.2
28Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.4.7653113.0117.0110.5118.73.57.4
29Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers4.8573118.2139.5113.5126.918.011.8
30Manufacture of other transport equipment1.7763119.3149.5126.7141.525.311.7
31Manufacture of furniture0.1311173.0199.2206.5179.015.1-13.3
32Other manufacturing0.941582.176.790.185.6-6.6-5.0
         
05Mining14.3725136.1144.1115.5125.15.98.3
10-32Manufacturing77.6332145.5150.1136.0143.43.25.4
35Electricity7.9943186.6197.1186.1198.85.66.8
         
 General Index100.00147.4153.0137.1145.23.85.9
* Figures for Jan’24 are Quick Estimates.       
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
          
 STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)
 Primary goodsCapital goodsIntermediate goodsInfrastructure/ Construction goodsConsumer durablesConsumer non-durables
Month(34.048612)(8.223043)(17.221487)(12.338363)(12.839296)(15.329199)
 2022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-242022-232023-24
Apr139.5142.288.592.4149.5152.0149.7169.8110.7108.1138.9154.7
May144.7149.994.9102.6151.7156.9153.3173.2113.9115.6137.5149.8
Jun139.3146.7104.4107.4146.6154.2150.8170.9125.3116.8145.9146.7
Jul131.7141.897.1102.1149.0153.8151.3170.3121.4117.0141.7153.5
Aug129.4145.495.0107.4146.6157.4152.8176.8116.2123.2134.9148.3
Sep128.5138.8103.9112.6145.3154.2156.9172.8123.8125.0138.9142.6
Oct131.2146.187.2106.1143.8157.5156.2175.9106.1123.0130.3142.4
Nov132.6143.999.198.0146.3150.9161.7164.4111.9105.8162.7157.4
Dec145.0151.9100.1103.7154.1160.1170.9179.7108.8114.6174.4178.6
Jan*149.9154.2104.9109.2155.6163.0176.9185.0108.8120.7164.4163.9
Feb139.9 104.9 145.1 165.7 108.3 154.8 
Mar158.3 123.0 159.4 181.7 118.6 147.5 
Average            
             
Apr-Jan137.2146.197.5104.2148.9156.0158.1173.9114.7117.0147.0153.8
             
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#      
             
Jan*9.82.910.54.11.44.811.34.6-8.210.96.5-0.3
             
Apr-Jan8.06.513.56.94.34.88.510.02.12.0-0.24.6
             
* Figures for Jan’24 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE: Indices for the months of Oct’23 and Dec’23 incorporate updated production data.     
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
 STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
IndcodeDescriptionWeightFeb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24 
10Manufacture of food products5.3025146.8147.2137.8123.2113.6121.6123.9114.6123.5141.3159.4157.1 
11Manufacture of beverages1.0354104.4123.5109.2124.1125.0109.4103.4101.699.6100.7101.2114.0 
12Manufacture of tobacco products0.798577.995.567.183.793.871.881.489.882.779.382.385.6 
13Manufacture of textiles3.2913102.0110.2105.6107.4107.8108.5107.1108.4110.2103.1112.4111.2 
14Manufacture of wearing apparel1.3225129.1133.192.1112.2120.1103.997.8102.497.892.9112.8118.2 
15Manufacture of leather and related products0.502194.9106.297.7101.1103.495.192.491.891.179.096.399.9 
16Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials0.193095.1108.189.498.798.098.498.5108.193.787.697.697.1 
17Manufacture of paper and paper products0.872475.183.179.877.981.382.182.378.578.574.778.079.0 
18Printing and reproduction of recorded media0.679884.391.788.688.788.789.091.087.587.086.795.890.6 
19Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products11.7749126.0141.1129.1138.0133.5131.9131.7122.4125.7133.1141.9134.6 
20Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products7.8730122.8130.1126.6133.8130.5128.6126.8123.6126.5119.6129.7128.3 
21Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products4.9810229.3194.7237.0227.9225.3244.5225.9220.1212.8244.6284.5244.0 
22Manufacture of rubber and plastics products2.422298.8110.2106.3112.7106.5107.7108.5106.5109.0105.2107.0111.6 
23Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products4.0853136.8152.8146.7148.4149.5134.0142.5132.8140.5127.7147.2149.1 
24Manufacture of basic metals12.8043195.4214.0201.9206.3203.4209.4217.4213.6217.2206.5218.7223.1 
25Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment2.654983.795.476.487.186.783.8100.097.192.881.7100.698.8 
26Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products1.5704123.8134.1111.5115.1121.9118.6131.4149.4123.196.5111.6115.1 
27Manufacture of electrical equipment2.9983101.6108.7106.6106.6103.5102.5108.6108.094.889.0114.6108.0 
28Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.4.7653115.5141.3107.7116.2123.7119.9126.3127.0123.3109.4116.3117.0 
29Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers4.8573116.8122.4112.9126.1123.6129.5128.6130.5135.7124.4117.9139.5 
30Manufacture of other transport equipment1.7763117.2139.2119.5131.2140.6123.5145.9166.0157.2144.5137.2149.5 
31Manufacture of furniture0.1311173.3210.9144.7179.9183.0190.6189.5185.1176.8144.3196.4199.2 
32Other manufacturing0.941581.6108.587.879.285.697.194.696.7103.765.868.976.7 
                
5Mining14.3725129.2154.2122.6128.1122.3111.9111.9111.5127.4131.3139.5144.1 
10-32Manufacturing77.6332137.6147.5138.8143.1141.6142.1144.4141.5142.1139.2151.4150.1 
35Electricity7.9943174.0188.0192.3201.6205.2204.0220.5205.9203.8176.3181.6197.1 
                
 General Index100.00139.3151.7140.7145.6143.9142.7145.8142.3144.9141.0152.1153.0 
Note: The figures for Nov’23, Dec’23 and Jan’24 are provisional             

The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

