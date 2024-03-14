NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to shift to another bank by March 15

NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.

The advisory issued by the NHAI is in line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank.

After March 15, 2024, Paytm FASTag users cannot recharge or top-up the balance. However, they can use their existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date.