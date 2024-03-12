FreeCurrencyRates.com

Retail Inflation eases to 5.09% in February, 2024

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS ON BASE 2012=100 FOR RURAL,

URBAN AND COMBINED FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2024

Retail inflation rate stayed almost flat at 5.09 per cent in February compared to the preceding month, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of February 2024 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of February 2024, NSO collected prices from 100.0% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 90.3% for rural and 92.7% for urban.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. February 2024 over February 2023), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: February 2024 over February 2023

 Feb. 2024 (Prov.)Jan. 2024 (Final)Feb. 2023
RuralUrbanCombd.RuralUrbanCombd.RuralUrbanCombd.
InflationCPI (General)5.344.785.095.344.925.106.726.106.44
CFPI8.219.198.667.919.028.306.605.095.95
IndexCPI (General)187.4184.0185.8187.3183.5185.5177.9175.6176.8
CFPI187.1193.7189.5187.0193.4189.3172.9177.4174.4

 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

