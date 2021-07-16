India’s focus in last few years has been to rebuild links that were diminished by colonial period: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said, India’s focus in the last few years has been to rebuild links that were diminished by the colonial period.

Speaking at a conference on connectivity at Tashkent today, the Minister said, the horizons extend from Vladivostok to the Gulf and East-Africa. He added that the challenges towards Central-Asia and Eurasia remain to the addressed.

Since 2016, India has taken practical steps to operationalize the Chabahar port in Iran. The Minister said, this provides a secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for Central Asian countries and its efficacy is now proven.

He also said, the formation of India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan Quadrilateral Working Group on the joint use of Chabahar port is a welcome development.

Dr Jaishankar also said that there is a need to address not just physical infrastructure but all its accompanying facets while expanding connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia.

He stressed that building connectivity is an act of trust and must conform to international law.

He further stated that respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity are the most basic principles of international relations.