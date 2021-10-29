India’s first train with AC-3 Economy class – Gati Shakti Express starts running

Indian Railways has started running India’s first full Economy AC-3 tier train – Gati Shakti Express from today. The base fare of Economy AC-3 tier coach is 8% less than the normal AC-3 class of coaches. The train will run between Delhi and Patna. En route, it will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Danapur in both directions. Train number 01684 Anand Vihar – Patna Economy AC service will depart from Delhi at 23:10 hours and reach Patna Junction at 15:45 hours the next day. Train number 01683 Patna – Anand Vihar Economy AC service will depart from Patna at 17:45 hours and reach Delhi at 09:50 hours the next day.