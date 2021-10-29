Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2021 07:14:10      انڈین آواز

PM Modi in Rome to attend 16th G-20 Summit

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rome, Italy to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. Mr Modi will participate in the Summit from 30th to 31st of this month at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The summit will be attended by Heads of State of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organizations.

During the first leg of his visit to Italy, Mr. Modi will today hold a joint meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He will then depart for Piazza Gandhi and pay floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. In the evening, Mr Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi.

During the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Glasgow to attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The high-level segment of COP-26 will be held on the 1st and 2nd of next month. It will be attended by Heads of State of more than 120 countries.

India in tough Group A with China Iran and Chinese Taipei in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October:  Host India has been placed in a very tough   ...

A thrilling contest in the offing at Delhi Golf Club League semi finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October: A thrilling contest is in the offing as Teams Baale Golf, BMW-Deut ...

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

