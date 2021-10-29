Govt is seriously assessing the challenges being faced in coastal security: Amit Shah

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah, chaired the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the subject of Coastal Security. Addressing the meeting, he said that as per the guidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Border Management has been working over the last few years in the direction of further strengthening of coastal security and more can be done with suggestions received from all.

Mr Shah said that the Home Ministry is seriously assessing the challenges being faced in coastal security. He said that in view of the suggestions given in the meeting, appropriate and adequate steps would be taken to make coastal security impenetrable along with the states.

The Home Minister said that for the first time, all the islands of the country have been surveyed and many important decisions are being taken on the basis of reports received in this regard. He said that many ministries and agencies have a role in coastal security and by establishing mutual coordination amongst them, coastal security will be further strengthened after a meeting with stakeholders very soon under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several important topics were discussed at the meeting and suggestions were also made to strengthen coastal security at par with land border security. Members present in the meeting also suggested the formation of separate Coastal Police Cadre in all the states and monitoring of islands and coastal areas with the help of technology. Apart from this, proper allocation of budget for all round development of coastal areas and effective operation of Coastal Police Stations was emphasized.