Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2021 03:24:41      انڈین آواز

ASEAN’s unity and centrality always important priority for India: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the centrality of ASEAN in India’s Act East Policy and in India’s Vision for the wider Indo-Pacific Vision. Participating in the 18th India-ASEAN Summit virtually at the invitation of Brunei, Mr Modi highlighted India’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic in the region. He also reiterated support for ASEAN’s initiatives in this regard. India has contributed medical supplies worth 2 lakh dollars to ASEAN’s humanitarian initiative for Myanmar and 1 million dollars for ASEAN’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

Highlighting the milestone of 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN Partnership, the leaders announced the Year 2022 as India-ASEAN Friendship Year. Building upon the synergies between the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, Prime Minister Modi and ASEAN leaders welcomed the adoption of the India-ASEAN Joint Statement on cooperation for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The leaders exchanged views on enhancing India-ASEAN connectivity in broadest terms including physical, digital and people to people.

To further strengthen India-ASEAN cultural connectivity, Prime Minister Modi announced India’s support for establishing the ASEAN Cultural Heritage List. On trade and investment, he underlined the importance of diversification and resilience of supply chains for post-COVID economic recovery and in this regard, the need to revamp the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement.

The ASEAN leaders appreciated India’s role as a trusted partner in the region especially during the current Covid-19 Pandemic with its supply of vaccine. They also welcomed India’s support to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and looked forward to greater India-ASEAN cooperation in the region through the Joint Statement.

The discussions also covered regional and international issues of common interest and concern, including South China Sea and terrorism. Both sides noted the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region. The leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the South China Sea, and ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India in tough Group A with China Iran and Chinese Taipei in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October:  Host India has been placed in a very tough   ...

A thrilling contest in the offing at Delhi Golf Club League semi finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October: A thrilling contest is in the offing as Teams Baale Golf, BMW-Deut ...

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz