Aug 30, 2025
Indian Women’s Hockey Team Departs for Hangzhou, China to Compete in Asia Cup 2025

The Indian women’s hockey team left for Hangzhou, China today, for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 beginning from the coming Friday. The 20-member team is being led by captain Salima Tete, who is looking to win the tournament to secure India’s spot for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 next year.

Talking about the upcoming competition, Salima said, this tournament is a really good opportunity to secure a spot for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup next year, and the team is focusing on that. She said, the priority at present is to top the Pool and reach the Super Fours. India had won the Women’s Asia Cup twice, first in 2004 and again in 2017.

