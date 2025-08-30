Rajgir Asia Cup Hockey: Malaysia thrash defending champion Korea

In the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship 2025, Malaysia thrashed defending champions Korea by 4-1 in a surprising upset at the second match played this afternoon at Rajgir International Hockey Stadium.



For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar struck three goals and sealed the victory with his hat-trick, while Ashran Hamsani added one more.

In reply, the Korean side looked fragile and could manage only a single goal, scored by G. Jin. Korea, a five times title winner, is treated as heavyweight in the championship.

Earlier, in another face off, the day of Pool-B witnessed a one-sided contest as Bangladesh outplayed Chinese Taipei 8-3. The Bangladeshi players delivered a scintillating performance, successfully converting four out of six penalty corners. Ashraful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, and Mohammad Abdullah each scored two goals for their team.

Tomorrow, India will take on Japan in a Pool-A match, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.