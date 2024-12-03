The Indian Awaaz

Indian Super League: Jamshedpur Football Club defeats Mohammedan Sports Club

Dec 3, 2024
In the Indian Super League, ISL Football, Jamshedpur Football Club, FC, returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sports Club, SC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur, yesterday.

Goals from Mohammed Sanan, Javier Siverio, and Stephen Eze sealed the win, while Mohammed Irshad scored a late consolation for the visitors. Sanan opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a stunning strike, followed by Siverio’s opportunistic goal after a goalkeeper error. Eze added the third from a corner in the 79th minute.

Mohammedan SC struggled without key midfielders and managed only one goal through Irshad’s header in the 88th minute. Jamshedpur’s Albino Gomes capped the performance with a penalty save in stoppage time.

In The Upcoming clashes of the league, Hyderabad FC will face FC Goa at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tomorrow. On another hand Mohammedan SC face Punjab FC on December 6, while Jamshedpur FC host Punjab FC on December 13.

