Mustard Production in Kashmir Sees 36,000 MT Surge, Reducing Dependence on Imports

Kashmir is all set for a major breakthrough in mustard production this year, with an estimated increase of 36,000 metric tons (MT) over last year. The total production is expected to touch 143,476.9 MT, up from 107,476.9 MT in 2024.

This significant rise in yield is helping reduce the region’s dependency on imported mustard oil. Experts say around 40 percent of the total mustard yield is converted into oil.

Farmers across the valley have reported higher yields compared to last year, generating optimism for continued growth in the sector. South Kashmir's Anantnag district leads with highest cultivation among 10 districts of Kashmir Valley.



The expansion in cultivation area and the use of improved mustard seed varieties, are being considered major factors for increase in mustard production this year.

Chief Agriculture Officer of Anantnag, Ajaz Hussain Dar, said that around 40 percent of the total mustard yield is converted into oil.

“The department introduced new mustard varieties this year, some of which have longer maturity periods, but they were cultivated in rain-fed areas where paddy isn’t feasible, maximising otherwise unused land. This will further reduce reliance on imports,” he said.

Mustard in Kashmir is typically sown in October-November.

As temperatures rise post-winter, the crop blooms and is harvested in May.

