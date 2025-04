MV FROSSO K. Photo: Vessel Finder

A ship carrying a total of 36,100 metric tons of imported rice from India has arrived at Chattogram Port.

The MV FROSSO K, transporting 36,100 metric tons of rice from India through an international

open tender has docked at Chattogram port, said a PID press release here today.

Necessary measures have been taken to ensure the swift unloading of the food grain. BSS