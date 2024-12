India’s Pavan Kampelli has secured a bronze medal in the e-football event at the 2024 Asian Esports Games in Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday.

This is the first-ever medal for India at the Asian Esports Games. On the way to the bronze, Pavan also defeated Asgard Azizi of Team Indonesia by 2-1. Pavan, who is popularly known as ‘Mr. Tomboy’ had recently emerged as the winner of the WAVES Esports Championship 2025 for eFootball last month.