Asian Women’s Handball Championship opens in New Delhi

The Asian Women’s Handball Championship has begun in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium today. India is hosting the handball competition for the first time. Eight teams from the continent are taking part in the 20th edition of the tournament.

In today’s matches, the Hosts defeated Hong Kong China 31-28, in their opening group B match this eveningJapan thrashed Iran 34-14 in a Group B match, while in Group A matches Kazakhstan beat China 28-26 and South Korea thrashed Singapore 47-5.

The top four teams from the Championship will qualify for IHF Women’s Handball World Championship 2025, which will be held in Germany and the Netherlands in November and December next year.