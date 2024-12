In the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster, Dommaraju Gukesh and his opponent defending champion Ding Liren of China ended the game in a draw. Both the players signed a peace pact after 72 moves at World Resorts Sentosa in Singapore as Gukesh could not convert the clear advantage into a win. At the halfway stage of the 14-match contest, the two have won one game each have drawn four games and are tied at 3.5 each.

