Jharkhand: Jawan Killed, Arms Seized in Anti-Naxal Operations

In Jharkhand, one security forces personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar has succumbed to his injuries while another one of Cobra battalion has been severely injured in an encounter with the Naxalites during a search operation being conducted under Jaraikela police station in West Singhbhum district. SP Ashutosh Shekhar has confirmed the incident and said that both the injured personnel Vishnu Saini of Cobra Battalion and Sunil Dhan of Jharkhand Jaguar were airlifted to Ranchi for better medical treatment where Sunil Dhan succumbed to his injuries. Both the jawans were injured in an IED blast during the encounter with the naxals. Joint search operation by Cobra Battalion, CROF, Jharkhand Jaguar and Chaibasa police forces area still underway.

Meanwhile, six naxals have been arrested including two Subzonal commander of maoist organisation TPC in another search operation conducted by police forces against Naxals in Latehar district. SP Kumar Gaurav informed the media that four rifles, one automated revolver, one motorbike and more than one thousand live cartridges with naxal literature has been seized from the arrested naxals.