Centre closely monitoring the situation in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

In view of the violence reported in the Murshidabad district in West Bengal, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state. The West Bengal DGP said that the situation is tense but under control and is being monitored closely. The DGP said more than 150 persons have been arrested ,and he is taking the assistance of locally posted BSF.

Mr Govind Mohan advised the State administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts and to put adequate steps in place to ensure normalcy at the earliest. He said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and assured the State all possible assistance, including deployment of additional manpower, if necessary. Meanwhile, Five companies of CRPF Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Rajarhat CRPF camp have been asked to move to Murshidabad for deplyoment in the violence torn areas of the district. BSF IG South Bengal Karni Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with the state DGP, ADG and other police officials. ADG Supratim Sarkar and ADG Vineet Goel visited the Samsergunj area to assess the situation.