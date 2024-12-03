UAE offers to host cricket match between India & Pakistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

The UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, has offered to host the high-profile cricket match between India and Pakistan.

In a media interview, Abdulnasser Alshaali expressed the desire to host the action-packed clash in UAE. He Said, We have always hosted such games. The UAE is open for business and open for sports.

This comes amid uncertainty surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it will not send the Indian team to Pakistan due to security concerns. On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insists on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

The BCCI had proposed a hybrid model, where India’s matches would be played in a neutral country, but the PCB has rejected this idea.



Last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the BCCI’s concerns, saying it is unlikely that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla also emphasized that the safety of Indian players is a top priority. India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.