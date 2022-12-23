FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Railways take several steps to Improve Quality of Food in Trains

By Andalib Akhter

Indian Railways (IR) has undertaken major initiatives to improve the quality of food being served to the passengers of trains including Rajdhani trains.

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today said that it is a continuous endeavour of Indian Railways to provide good quality food as per notified quantity and prescribed norms and standards by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Major initiatives taken by IR are as under:

Upgradation of Base Kitchen/Kitchen Units undertaken.
Installation of CCTV Cameras in Base Kitchens /Kitchen Units for real time monitoring of food preparation at source.
Deployment of on board Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) supervisors in Rajdhani trains.
QR codes have been introduced on food packets enabling display of details like name of kitchen, date of packaging, expiry date, weight, etc.
Third Party Audit is done to examine hygiene and cleanliness in Pantry Cars and Kitchen Units. Customer satisfaction survey is also conducted.
To ensure compliance of FSSAI guidelines, certification from Designated Food Safety Officers of each catering unit has been made mandatory.
Food Safety Supervisors have been deployed at Kitchen Units to monitor food safety and hygienic practices.
Regular and surprise inspections are conducted by Railway/ IRCTC officials including Food Safety Officers.
In addition to the above steps, there is a robust system in place for passenger feedback and complaints redressal through Rail Madad, Twitter handle @ IR CATERING, CPGRAMS, E-Mail and SMS.

Food samples are being collected regularly as a part of inspection and monitoring mechanism to ensure that quality of meals being supplied on trains is up to the mark. During the last three years and till date, 787 samples were collected by Railways/IRCTC.

During the last three years and till date (up to 31.10.2022), a total of 6361 complaints were received for catering services in Rajdhani trains. Suitable action including imposition of fines, Discipline and Appeal Rules (D&AR) action etc. was taken in each and every case.

