Indian Railways’ “Startups for Railways” initiative gains momentum

Total 1251 entities registered on Indian Railway Innovation Portal to participate in various Innovation Challenges

The value of 23 awarded projects is Rs. 43.87 Cr.

Indian Railways has taken an important initiative in the field of innovation through participation of start-ups and other entities. “Startups for Railways” initiative was launched by Ministry of Railways on 13.06.2022. As part of this initiative, Indian Railways Innovation Portal is available at https://innovation.indianrailways.gov.in/.

The Objective is to leverage innovative technologies developed by Indian Startups/MSMEs/Innovators/Entrepreneurs to improve operational efficiency and safety on Indian Railways. Ministry of Railways aims to address quality, reliability and maintainability-related issues of the Indian Railways. Under the policy, the Startup/MSME/Innovator/Entrepreneur will have exclusive ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) created in the project.

Total entities registered on Innovation Portal-1251

  • Startups- 248
  • Individual Innovators- 671
  • MSMEs-142
  • R&D organizations/Institutes-58
  • Proprietorship/Partnership firms/Company/ LLP/JV/Consortium-47
  • NGOs-19
  • Others-66

