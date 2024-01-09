Railways Minister Launches Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023 in New Delhi

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today unveiled the Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023 in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion Mr Vaishnaw said, the construction manual will help in many activities including Land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, construction of tunnels and under bridges. He said, this manual will also help in achieving the world’s fastest growing rail network. The Minister said, this manual is an important milestone in the efforts of Indian Railways to equip the construction officials with the required knowledge for execution of construction projects at a faster pace.