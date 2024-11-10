The Indian Awaaz

Indian Navy’s submarine INS Vela arrives in Colombo for Operational Turnaround

Nov 10, 2024

Indian Navy’s submarine INS Vela, arrived in Colombo today on a three-day visit. The submarine was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy. Several team-building exercises are planned between the crew of the submarine and Sri Lankan navy personnel during the visit.

INS Vela, an indigenous Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2021. This visit is categorized as an Operational Turnaround (OTA), during which the submarine will replenish its provisions before departing Colombo on Wednesday.

Regular port calls by Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships and submarines, to Sri Lanka play a key role in strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two maritime nations. These visits reflect India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, which seeks to enhance maritime security and regional connectivity.

