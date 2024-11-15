DRDO completes Flight Tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has completed the Flight Tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials. Defence Ministry said in a release that the flight tests have been conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges.

During these tests, the PSQR parameters including range, accuracy, consistency and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in a salvo mode, have been assessed by extensive testing of rockets. Twelve rockets from each production agency from two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies have been tested.

