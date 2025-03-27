Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

Govt procures Nag Missile system to enhance defence capabilities

Mar 28, 2025
AMN

The Ministry of Defence today inked a 2,500 crore rupees contract for the procurement of the Nag Missile System (NAMIS), an anti-tank weapon platform, and 5,000 light vehicles. The Ministry, in a statement, said that the procurement of NAMIS and light vehicles will enhance indigenisation and national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities. These projects have immense potential for direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the MSME sector through components’ manufacturing. These contracts, under the Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured category, were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.
NAMIS (Tr) is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon systems against enemy armour, with a fire-and-forget anti-tank missile and sighting system for enhanced firepower and lethality. It marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the anti-tank capability of Mechanised Infantry, enhancing the Indian Army’s operational readiness across a varied spectrum of operations. The light vehicles are designed as per contemporary vehicle technology with enhanced engine power to cater to a payload of 800 kilograms. They will provide mobility to the Armed Forces in all types of terrain and operational conditions.

