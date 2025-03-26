Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Army set to upgrade its artillery

Mar 27, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed contracts for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems and High Mobility Vehicle 6×6 Gun Towing Vehicles to enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness.

The contracts were signed with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited in New Delhi at a total cost of about 6 thousand 900 crore rupees. With the signing, total contracts worth 1.40 lakh crore rupees have been signed by the MoD for capital procurement till date in the current Financial Year 2024-25.
The 155 mm/52 Calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness. ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army’s firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes. Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole.

