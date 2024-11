As a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indo-China War heroes of 1962, the Indian Army is going to organize commemorative events at two war memorials in Arunachal Pradesh on November 17 and 18. The two war memorials are the Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang, where the events will be held on November 17, and the Nyukmadung War Memorial in West Kameng District on November 18.

