इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2023 12:41:07      انڈین آواز

Indian Navy closely monitoring Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@IndiannavyMedia

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the Low-Pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ and cross the Eastern coast between North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh around 3rd to 4th December.

The Eastern Naval Command has put all personnel and platforms on high State of readiness and is fully prepared to undertake any Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Relief Operations.  

The Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the Cyclone and are in constant liaison with the State Administrations to render assistance.                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, Diving Teams, Medical Personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the east coast.

Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai, to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material.

Keeping in view the safety of spectators, Naval Demonstrations Operation Demo at Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled based on weather conditions. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart