Indian Navy closely monitoring Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’

@IndiannavyMedia

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the Low-Pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ and cross the Eastern coast between North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh around 3rd to 4th December.

The Eastern Naval Command has put all personnel and platforms on high State of readiness and is fully prepared to undertake any Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Relief Operations.

The Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the Cyclone and are in constant liaison with the State Administrations to render assistance.

Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, Diving Teams, Medical Personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the east coast.

Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai, to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material.



Keeping in view the safety of spectators, Naval Demonstrations Operation Demo at Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled based on weather conditions.