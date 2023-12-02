Earthquake of 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Dhaka and adjoining areas in Bangladesh

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Dhaka and adjoining areas in Bangladesh on Saturday morning. The tremors were felt in Dhaka, Chattogram and some other parts of Bangladesh. The earthquake was felt at 9:35 am which lasted for a few seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre in Cumilla district of Chattogram division, near Tripura border, according to the United States Geological Survey. Tremors were also reported from Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi divisions. No reports of loss to property or life has been reported from anywhere in Bangladesh till now.