India’s economy and credibility has increased manifold: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that India's economy as well as its global respect and credibility has increased manifold in the recent years.

Delivering the prestigious Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture of Akashvani here today, VP said that today the countries of the world want to listen to India and respect its views and the entire world has recognized the skills and talent of India’s youth. The Vice President said, African Union was granted membership of G20 under the chairmanship of India. He said, this is the result of India’s increasing credibility and respect in the world.

The Vice President said, a decade ago, the Indian economy was counted among the fragile five, but today it is the fifth largest economy in the world. He added that the nation has achieved this feat due to the hard work of 140 crore countrymen and efficient leadership. Mr Dhankhar highlighted that India has become the first country in the world to reach the southern end of the Moon. He also said, the country has made severa achievements in the field of digital public infrastructure and digital payments.

Taking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’d Mann Ki Baat programme, Vice President Dhankhar said, it is probably the first programme in the history of radio, which is so regular and has completed the journey of 107 episodes.

The Vice President said, the production of some basic goods is necessary to strengthen any country and its economy. He said, it hurts a lot when India import small things like candles, lamps, children’s toys and kites. Mr Dhankhar said, today, when India is emerging as an economic superpower, there is a need to ensure that the people remain connected to country’s roots and culture. He also called upon the citizens to foil the attempts of those tarnishing the image of the country.



Underlining that the country’s youth have the power to take India to the top in this Amritkaal, Mr Dhankhar said, India’s re-emergence as a world leader is possible only when every person of the country consider this period as duty period and discharge their duties. Mr Dhankhar said, at present, efforts are being made to free the country from problems like corruption and dynasty politics.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture is organized by Akashvani in the memory of the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad who was an epitome of simplicity, a renowned scholar and a great visionary who had India and Indianness uppermost in his mind. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra, Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, Principal Director General, Akashvani News Dr. Vasudha Gupta and other senior officer of attended the programme.