Govt calls all party meeting today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, the government has called an all party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday( 2nd December 2023) to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will hold the meeting with the floor Leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on 4th of December and will continue till 22nd of December. There will be total of 15 sittings spread over a period of 19 days.