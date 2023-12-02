इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2023 12:41:21      انڈین آواز

International food safety body endorses India’s proposal on global standards for millets

AMN / WEB DESK

The Codex Alimentarious Commission (CAC) which is an international food safety and quality standard-setting body of the United Nations has praised India’s Standards on Millets. It has accepted India’s proposal for the development of global standards for millets during its 46th session held in Rome, Italy.

With the CAC endorsing the proposal, work on the submission of project documents and development of draft standards will now be initiated by India. It has framed a comprehensive group standard for 15 types of millets specifying 8 quality parameters, which received resounding applause at the international meet. Codex currently has standards for Sorghum and Pearl Millet.
 
India had put forward a proposal for the development of global standards for millets, particularly for Finger millet, Barnyard millet, Kodo millet, Proso millet and Little millet as group standards as in case of pulses. The proposal was unanimously endorsed in the session at Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO Headquarters in Rome. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian delegation on this momentous occasion which coincides with the celebration of 2023 as the International year of Millets. He added that India has played a pivotal role in making the millet choice of the common man. He added that India’s proposal will set the benchmark in highlighting millet and its benefits worldwide.

