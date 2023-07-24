इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2023 07:33:23      انڈین آواز
Indian Hockey Teams confident of good showing in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi  

Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams have exuded confidence of putting up a good display in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament, set to commence from 25th July in Terrassa.

The Men’s tournament will see the India pitted against formidable England, the Netherlands, and the host nation Spain, while the Women’s Team will take on England and Spain.

The tournament is important for Men in Blue as it will serve as the preparatory event for them ahead of the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai  followed by the Hangzhou Asian Games .

Speaking on the eve of the tournament,  Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “The tournament   presents an ideal platform for us to fine-tune our strategies and measure our abilities against formidable opponents. This crucial event will serve as a litmus test, enabling us to identify areas for improvement, ultimately playing a pivotal role in our preparations for both the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy and the highly anticipated Asian Games.” 

“We hold a strong belief that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and fortify our readiness to tackle the forthcoming challenges.”

 The Women’s Team also hopes for a good start in the tournament as it will provide the team  a perfect opportunity to work on their shortcomings and fine-tune their squad ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asiad .

“The Spain tour is an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back and demonstrate resilience and determination. Throughout the tour, our primary focus will be on fostering a cohesive team spirit and executing our strategies. Our ultimate goal is to stay true to our unique playing style and leverage the invaluable lessons learned from the previous tour,” Women’s team Captain Savita said.

“Moreover, this tour bears immense significance in our pursuit of success at the forthcoming Asian Games. It will offer us invaluable insights into our strengths and areas of potential growth, propelling us toward elevating our overall performance. We aim to evolve as a unit by learning lessons from every encounter as we strive to ascend to greater heights,” she added.

