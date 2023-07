AMN

Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their winning streak by lifting the Korea Open Badminton men’s doubles title in Yeosu on Sunday. The Indian duo defeated the world no. one pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in a thrilling 3-game final match, 17-21, 21-13, 21-14.



In the semi-final Chirag and Satwik had defeated world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in a thrilling straight-game yesterday.