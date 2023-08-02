इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2023 01:05:53      انڈین آواز
Indian Diaspora in UAE Honoured for Exemplary Support and Service

Dubai, August 1, 2023 –

The Consulate General of India in Dubai hosted a ceremony to commemorate three years of uninterrupted service,  to the thriving 3.6-million-strong Indian community in the United Arab Emirates . The event,  aimed to celebrate and express gratitude to the Indian community members for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in ensuring seamless consular operations throughout the year .Since August 2020, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has been providing unprecedented 24/7 assistance to the Indian community in need of consular services, underscoring their commitment to serving the diaspora’s diverse needs.

Acting Consul General Mr. Ramkumar Thangraj welcomed the attendees and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Indian community members, emphasizing how their support has been a crucial pillar in fulfilling the Consulate’s mission. The event witnessed the presence of Mr. Mohammad Abdulla Lashkari, General Coordinator of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, who praised the collaborative efforts that have further strengthened the Consulate’s mission in serving the Indian community.During an interactive session, community members, including Mr. Jitendra Vidya, President of India People’s Forum UAE, shared their experiences and insights, highlighting the profound impact of the Consulate’s continuous support on their lives in Dubai.As a gesture of appreciation, the Consulate felicitated the dedicated volunteers who have tirelessly stood at the forefront of supporting their fellow community members. 

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ramkumar Thangraj expressed his deep gratitude to all attendees, including UAE Government Authorities, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees, heads of India associations, luminaries from various fields, community workers, social activists, legal counselors, and the  media. He acknowledged their unwavering assistance, compassion, faith, and timely guidance, which have been instrumental in delivering exemplary services to the Indian community in Dubai.

Mr. Thangraj highlighted the Consulate’s achievements, which included the delivery of over 2,55,000 passport and related services, more than 1,50,000 attestation-related services, and the repatriation of over 78 mortal remains to India, among other significant services. He also outlined various initiatives, including Sunday Consular camps and the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra (PBSK) toll-free helpline operational 24/7 in six languages, utilizing advanced technology for efficient and personalized services.These numbers demonstrated that the Consulate in Dubai has delivered the largest volume of services among any Indian Mission or Post worldwide. The event’s success underscored the strong sense of community and solidarity among the Indian diaspora in Dubai, further reinforcing the bond between India and the UAE.

