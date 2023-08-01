I S claims responsibility for Bajaur suicide blast in Pakistan

Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the Bajaur suicide blast in Pakistan that killed 54 people, including 23 children. The bombing targeted an election rally in Pakistan’s border district of Bajaur on Sunday in which nearly 200 people were wounded. A suicide attacker from the Islamic State (ISIL) detonated his explosive jacket in the middle of a crowd in the town of Khar, the armed group’s news arm Amaq said in a statement.

Police took testimony from some of the injured at a hospital in Khar, the biggest town in Bajaur. The provincial minister of information, Feroz Jamal, stated that police were investigating this attack in all aspects.

A First Information Report on the blast was filed with the Counter Terrorism Department as the initial investigation, according to the police, indicated that the terrorist group ISIS was responsible for the suicide attack.

According to Shokat Abbas, additional inspector general for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), nearly 10-12 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia have condemned the terror attack and have sent their condolences to the impacted families.