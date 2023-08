US imposes sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies in Maldives

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies for providing financial support to the operations of ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in the Maldives. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the aim of these designations is to deter and disrupt financial and other forms of support for terrorist activities within the Maldives. Among those named in the sanctions are 18 ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) facilitators and two al-Qaeda operatives, along with 29 associated companies. Miller said that the United States is steadfast in its commitment to counter the threats posed by these terrorist support networks, both locally and internationally, and to ensure they are deprived of funding and resources for carrying out attacks.