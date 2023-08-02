इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2023 01:05:23      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

France to evacuate citizens from Niger after embassy attack

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

France is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the West African nation of Niger because of anti-French sentiment following last week’s coup. It has said, it will also help other European nationals to leave. The coup prompted demonstrations against the former colonial power, with the French embassy coming under attack. On Sunday, protesters set fire to the walls of the French embassy compound in the capital, Niamey.
 
The French Foreign Ministry said, its evacuations would begin in view of the situation in the West African country. The Ministry said, its decision was also influenced by the closure of Niger’s airspace, which had made it impossible for French citizens to leave by their own means. Italy’s foreign minister also said Italian citizens were being offered the chance to leave Niamey on a special flight to Italy.
 
It comes as the military governments in Burkina Faso and Mali warned that any forcible attempt to restore the ousted President would be seen as a declaration of war. The two neighbours, also former French colonies, have both moved away from France and towards Russia, after staging their own coups in recent years. Their warning marks a significant twist that could escalate the volatile situation in a region battling an Islamist militant insurgency.
 
Niger, which is rich in uranium, has been a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist extremism in the Sahel, and both France and the US have military bases there. After Mali’s military leaders chose to partner up with the Russian Wagner mercenaries in 2021, France moved the centre of its regional counter-terror operations to Niger.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart