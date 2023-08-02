Myanmar Junta partially Pardons Aung San Suu Kyi

Champion of Myanmar’s Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned today in five of 19 charges brought against her by the military Junt after coup in 2021.

The amnesty marking an important Buddhist religious day—Dhamma Cakka Day, will reduced her 33 years jail term by six years.

The 78-year-old Nobel Laureate, Suu Kyi was last week moved from prison to house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw.

On Monday, Military Junta extended a state of emergency for another six months and that way, the junta postponed an election promised by August this year.

According to critics extension of emergency will prolong the crisis in Myanmar.