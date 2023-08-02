US: Donald Trump indicted for conspiring to overturn his 2020 election defeat

WEB DESK

Former US President Donald Trump has been criminally charged for a bid to overturn 2020 election defeat. Federal prosecutors have charged him with conspiring to seize a second term after losing the 2020 election. In a 45-page indictment, special counsel Jack Smith of the Justice Department charged Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.



The indictment also accused Trump of trying to exploit the violent January 6, 2021, assault on Congress to continue his effort to cling to power. The indictment identified six individuals as co-conspirators in Trump’s effort to overturn the election, but none of those people were charged. This is the third time he has been hit with criminal charges in four months, as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.



The indictment, follows a long-running federal investigation into schemes by Trump and his allies, to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and keep him in office despite a decisive loss.