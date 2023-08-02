Iran unveils new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles

Amid rising tensions with the United States, Iran has unveiled new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ navy will operate the ship. Iran unveiled the vessel during a military exercise off the coast of Abu Musa island.

Iran said that it needs a missile to defend the island. Last month, the United States sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East, in a bid to monitor waterways in the region following Iran’s seizure of commercial shipping vessels in recent months.