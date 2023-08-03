Japan: Typhoon Khanun hits power lines in Okinawa leaving more than two lakh households without electricity

Japan has started feeling the impact of slow-moving Typhoon Khanun which is approaching the country’s southwestern islands. According to reports, high-speed winds hit power lines in Okinawa leaving more than two lakh households without electricity.

As many as 25 people have got injured while one death has been confirmed by the authorities. The authorities have advised around seven lakh people to evacuate to safer places. According to the country’s weather department, some places in Okinawa logged wind gusts of nearly 200 kilometers per hour this morning and had more than 250mm of rain in the past 24 hours. In Okinawa’s capital city Naha, the airport was entirely closed for a second day today.