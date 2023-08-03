इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 03:09:14      انڈین آواز
China: Beijing receives record rainfall, 20 dead, 27 missing due to torrential rains

In China, Beijing has received record rainfall leaving the city flooded. Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years over the past few days. According to the country’s weather department, the city recorded 744.8 millimeters of rain since Saturday. According to reports, Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding.

The rains have destroyed roads and left people without power and drinking water in many areas. Chinese authorities have confirmed the death of at least 20 people while 27 are still missing due to the torrential rains. Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in nearby cities.

