Nepal: Surge in dengue cases, over 5,000 people infected this year

AMN/ WEB DESK

The recent surge in dengue cases globally has been alarming and poses significant global health challenges. In the month of monsoon, dengue infection is on the rise in Nepal. More than 5,000 people have been infected with dengue in Nepal this year.

The 10 most affected districts of Nepal are Sunsari, Dhading, Kaski, Darchula, Kathmandu, Sankhuwasabha, Myagdi, Morang, Kanchanpur and Jhapa are the most affected districts. Sunsari alone has 3,486 cases while Kathmandu has 96 and Jhapa 56.

Akashvani correspondent reports that all educational institutions have been closed in Dharan to run dengue control campaigns. The Chief Administrative Officer of the Dharan sub-metropolis said that the schools were shut down to effectively run a campaign against the dengue outbreak for search and destruction of mosquito larvae (Aedes aegypti) that grow in clean water.

The Minister for Health and Population of Nepal, Mohan Bahadur Basnet informed that in controlling dengue infection in Koshi Province, the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan has mobilized a team of doctors and health workers. An awareness programme involving the local government and all stakeholders in the infected areas is launched. The Dengue virus has taken the lives of eight people, since June’s first week onward. Dengue cases are on the rise.

